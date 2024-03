Gulu city faces street light shortage due to vandalism

District officials in Gulu city have attributed the absence of street lights in some parts of the city to vandalism and theft. This comes after residents complained about the lack of street lighting, stating that thieves have taken advantage of the dark areas to steal them. In 2017, Gulu district installed one thousand nine hundred and 40 solar lighting systems across Gulu city, but out of these, only seven hundred are operational.