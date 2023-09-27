FDC leader Amuriat says he’s open to talks with Katonga group

Forum for Democratic Change president Patrick Oboi Amuriat says he is willing to engage party leaders who recently accused him of having brought dirty money to the political organization months before the 2021 general elections. While campaigning in Bunyangabu in western Uganda, Amuriat said he is open to talks. The group has since formed a faction based on Katonga Road away from party headquarters at Najjanankumbi. The Katonga group last week elected Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago as its interim president.