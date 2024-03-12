EA Legislative Assembly probes EAC secretary-general

The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly has directed the Committee of Legal, Rules, and Privileges to investigate allegations of financial mismanagement by the Secretary-General of the East African Community, Dr. Peter Mathuki. Last week, Kenya's President, William Ruto, announced that he had withdrawn Mathuki from the service of the community and deployed him as ambassador to Russia. This announcement was made in a speech he delivered during the inaugural session of the 5th East African Legislative Assembly in Nairobi.