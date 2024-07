AFC Kitgum retains Taekwondo trophy with 58 medals at Pearl school competition

Active Fitness Club (AFC) from Kitgum has retained the International Taekwondo Federation trophy, gaining 482 points with 58 medals in the competition that ended today at Pearl School in Kabalagala. The top fighters from the different clubs have qualified to represent Uganda at the East African Taekwondo Championships due next month in Zanzibar. The two-day annual event was graced by nine taekwondo clubs.