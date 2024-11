Standard Chartered Bank MD talks growth opportunities

The role of financial institutions is going to be very important as the country targets growth levels of between 6.4 and 7 percent, set to be supported by investments in downstream economic activities in oil & gas, tourism, exports tech, and agroindustrialisation. In an exclusive interview with NTV, the Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Rughani, described the Ugandan market as a land of with enormous potential.