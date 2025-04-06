Namagabi UMEA wins big at primary schools tournament for climate change awareness
Uganda Cubs face Zambia with World Cup qualification on the line
Victoria Pearls head to Namibia for Capricorn Eagle series
Ponsiano Lwakataka wins Masaka rally
Ndorobos of Bukwo: 25 years waiting for government's relocation promise
Famine forces Karamoja families to flee in search of food
Uganda's fight against maternal and newborn deaths: PRIMS saves thousands of lives
Youths in Uganda form 'With Love Uganda' to invest in land
Museveni and Mohamud urge international support for Somali security forces
Kabaka's birthday run Across Uganda and the World: A Snapshot of the Event
Katikkiro Mayiga calls for unity in Buganda’s fight against AIDS
Abantu 4 bafiiriddewo emmotoka bwebatomedde oluvannyuma lw'okulemerera omugoba waayo
Lwakataka aleebezza banne mu mpaka z'emmotoka e Masaka
Nazzikuno: Engeri gye bateekateekamu ettooke erinyige
Ssaabasajjai asiimye n'alabikako eri Obuganda okusimbula emisinde gy'amazaalibwa ge ag'emyaka 70
Enjala e Karamoja: Etandise okuyonka abaayo, waliwo abasengukidde awalala