Navigating the challenges and triumphs of Comedy in Uganda

Comedy, an art form aimed at amusing and holding a mirror to society's follies and vices, has seen a rise in popularity in Africa, with comedians gaining fame. However, challenges loom over the comedy scene in Uganda, threatening its sustainability. We got insights from Kenneth Kimuli a.k.a. Pablo, Comedian Daniel Omara, and Arts Journalist Andrew Kaggwa, as they discuss the state of comedy in Uganda.