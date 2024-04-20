Looking at the impact of the traders' strike | TALK OF THE NATION

For one week, traders in Kampala have been on strike protesting the Uganda Revenue Authority's implementation of a tax assessment system called EFRIS, aimed at determining the value of VAT. They also oppose heavy penalties for tax avoidance and the perceived high-handedness of the matter. With the suspension of penalties, will the two-week strike suspension lead to a viable solution? We spoke with John Walugembe, Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises for an analysis on the matter.