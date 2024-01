Zebra Senyange Junior to take on bout in Dubai after impressive knockouts

Super Welterweight boxer Isaac Junior Senyange is set to face another opponent in Dubai on March 2, marking his third professional bout. Since launching his professional career on December 29 last year, Senyange has achieved two knockouts within three weeks. The current manager of Zebra Boxing Club, Senyange follows in the footsteps of his late father, Zebra Mando Senyange, who was tragically murdered in 2020.