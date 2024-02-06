Zaake’s lawyer asks rules committee to stop the probe

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has urged parliament’s committee on rules and discipline to drop its investigations into embattled Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake. Lukwago, who is acting as Zaake’s lawyer in this investigation, says the committee’s investigations into his client on the orders of Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa are baseless since the committee has failed to clearly outline which of parliament's rules of conduct were violated by his client. In 2022, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa referred Zaake to the committee after a heated exchange with the legislator on the floor of parliament over cases of abduction in the country.