World cancer day!! Concern as sensitization drives get no attention

A section of civil society members have expressed concern at the poor attention offered to information regarding cancer in Uganda. This came after members of ERIC - a cancer-fighting civil society went to downtown Kampala, to sensitize the public about Cancer, but found little or no audience from the public there. There is a call for more knowledge from women regarding Breast Cancer. All this comes as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Cancer Day under the theme Close the Care Gap.