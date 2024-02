World Bank-funded slaughterhouse opens in Hoima

Hoima City Council, with funding from the World Bank, has constructed a multi-billion-dollar modern slaughterhouse to replace the old abattoir, which was built some years ago. The new slaughterhouse, located in Bulera Cell, Hoima East City Division, is valued at over 2 billion shillings. The project is being implemented under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development (USMID) Project.