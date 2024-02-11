Why some think NRM is evolving through the MK mov’t

Political analysts are theorizing that the latest developments by the MK Movement may amount to a move by the ruling National Resistance Movement to transition into a force embracing the youth. This comes after the MK Movement unveiled what they are calling the Patriotic League of Uganda, led by first son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Launched in Kampala on Wednesday, the unveiling of the new pressure group saw up to eight cabinet ministers in attendance, as well as senior NRM officials, including the party secretary-general and a vice president for eastern Uganda. But what does this mean?