Why Nigeria has suspended Ugandan credentials| Studio interview

Nigeria says it will extend its suspension of degrees accreditation to more countries, including Kenya and Uganda. This comes days after the West African country suspended the accreditation of degrees from Benin and Togo. The new directive is intended to stop the fraudulent qualifications from foreign degree holders. For a Ugandan perspective on the matter, we turn to PROF MOUHAMMAD MPEZAMIHIGO, Vice Chancellor of Kampala International University.