What role is the Opposition playing in Uganda's politics? (Mathias Mpuuga) | ON THE SPOT

In May 2021 Mathias Mpuuga became the leader of opposition in Parliament. His party, the National Unity Platform is the biggest opposition party in parliament at a time when the opposition is going through a bit of a rough patch with factionalism being a major factor in many of them. As Mathias Mpuuga hits the 2-and-a-half-year mark of his tenure, a point at which a change in leadership might be on the cards, what are his views on the state of politics in Uganda generally and the opposition specifically.