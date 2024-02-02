What lies ahead for education sector in 2024 | ON THE SPOT

With the recent release of the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results, the ongoing Senior One selection process, and the new school term set to start in just a few days, education is a focal point for many. The government, parents, and school administrators are all engaged in discussions about the continuously rising school fees. Meanwhile, both learners and teachers are adapting to a new O-level curriculum, and there are ongoing calls for increased funding in the education sector. On The Spot, we delved into these and other critical issues related to education in Uganda.