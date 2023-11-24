What is the way forward on opposition boycott? | ON THE SPOT

As the opposition continues its boycott of Parliament, Speaker Anita Among is exploring every possible method to either compel the boycotters to return or face expulsion. This situation has resulted in an unresolved deadlock. The leader of the opposition continues to demand a government response concerning the disappearance of opposition supporters and other human rights abuses in the country. What is the solution to this ongoing stalemate? On The Spot attempts to answer these questions with Brandon Kintu, Kagoma County MP and Spokesperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, and Moses Okot Bitek, the National Unity Platform MP for Kioga County.