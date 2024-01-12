What awaits Joel Ssenyonyi, the new Leader of Opposition | ON THE SPOT

Joel Besekezi Ssenyonyi hasn’t been in the throes of legislative work for even a full term as MP yet he now finds himself the Captain of an opposition ship in Parliament that continues to struggle against the violent waves and unforgiving tides of the country’s political waters. As the new Leader of the Opposition, the focus on the youngest holder of the office by critics, watchers, and his political converts will be eagle-eyed. Many have questioned his abilities and experience while some say a youthful leader is what the system needs. Is Ssenyonyi ready for his new role?