Warrant for Molly Katanga in murder case; Minister seeks injunction against IGG Kamya

The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has issued an arrest warrant for Molly Katanga, wife of the late businessman Henry Katanga, in connection to his murder on November 2nd of last year. Currently hospitalized, Molly Katanga faces accusations of orchestrating the crime along with two of her daughters and two others, who are implicated in destroying evidence. In a separate case, Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono is seeking an injunction against the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya over alleged mismanagement of public funds. Kitutu is challenging her prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions, claiming a lack of evidence and a violation of her right to a fair hearing.