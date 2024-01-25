Wairaka gears up for 38th Liberation Day

Residents of Wairaka in Jinja North City are delighted to host the 38th Liberation Day celebrations, marking the day when the ruling National Resistance Movement captured power in 1986 after an armed struggle. Some residents express satisfaction with the upgraded feeder roads and improved health services ahead of the celebrations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining these standards post-event. However, others have mixed reactions concerning the achievements registered by the Central Government in the Busoga sub-region, which, according to data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, ranks among the poorest regions.