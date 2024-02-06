VP Alupo urges Iteso Unity for development

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo, has called on the Iteso people of Kenya and Uganda to embrace teamwork and unity for socio-economic development. She made these remarks during a one-day private visit to Kenya, following an invitation from Rt. Rev. John Okude Omuse, the Bishop of A.C.K Diocese of Katakwa, Kenya, yesterday. Alupo was accompanied by Emorimor Papa Paul Sande Emolot, State Minister for Disability Hellen Grace Asamo, as well as over 16 Members of Parliament hailing from the Ateker people in the Teso Sub-region.