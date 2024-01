UWA recovers 22 guns from poachers in Kidepo

The Uganda Wildlife Authority has successfully retrieved 22 guns from poachers and dismantled over 1,000 animal traps set by illegal hunters in Kidepo Valley National Park, thanks to enhanced drone surveillance and operations. John Opio Moi, the in-charge of the Armory at Kidepo Valley National Park, stated that the recovered items comprise 600 wire snares and 500 wheel traps, which poachers had set over the last two years to trap animals and rangers.