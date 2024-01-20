USSSA tips youthful sports leaders

Over 46 students and teachers have been awarded certificates after completing a one-week training workshop that concluded today at Kibuli SS, Sacred Heart in Gulu, and Mbale SS in Mbale. The participants acquired knowledge of coaching and refereeing in various sports disciplines, including football, netball, volleyball, athletics, and handball. According to Justus Mugisha, President of the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA), the trained participants will officiate at the upcoming district, zonal, and regional championships.