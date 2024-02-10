URA starts probe seizure of taxed fish consignment

The fisheries Unit in Pakwach district has started investigating circumstances under which fish cleared at the Elegu border in Amuru district, was impounded by its personnel in Pakwach district.This follows a protest by a group of fish dealers, who have camped at the fisheries unit check point within the district for the past four day to protest this decision. The fishmongers say that the fish which is worth 17 million shillings in taxes, had already been cleared by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Elegu border point in Amuru district. This statement has also attracted the attention of a number of leaders within the region who have intervened in the matter.