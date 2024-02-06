Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Rising Woman Initiative winners jet off to Nairobi
  • 2 Education Parents lose millions in Senior One entry scam 
  • 3 World Prince William returns to fill royal void as King Charles faces cancer treatment
  • 4 News Senegal plunged into crisis as opposition blasts 'democratic bankruptcy'
  • 5 Education School fees crisis hits parents hard