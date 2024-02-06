UPDF says Kitgum woman mp Lillian Aber has apologised

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces have once again warned civilians against donning military fatigues, without official permission following a public outcry in which two legislators from the ruling NRM party were seen wearing what looked like Army Uniforms. This is in relation to previous arrests by the army of several members of the National Unity Platform Party, who were picked up for wearing berets said to be similar to those used by the army. The army has dismissed calls of selectively applying the law and insisted that those seen wearing the uniform face arrest and subsequent prosecution.