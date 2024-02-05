UPDF prepares for 43rd Tarehe Sita anniversary in Bugweri

Preparations are underway at Busesa, Bugweri District headquarters for the upcoming 43rd Tarehe Sita Anniversary. The UPDF and sister security forces conducted final rehearsals for parade drills and associated protocols. The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces have provided medical treatment to approximately 40,000 people in Bugweri district, including major and minor surgeries. These activities are part of the week-long preparations leading up to the Tarehe Sita national celebrations at Busesa grounds