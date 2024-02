UPDF Commander Olum emphasizes Commitment to peace and stability

The UPDF Mountain Division Commander, Maj Gen Dick Olum, states that the UPDF is committed to ensuring peace, stability, and safety for the people of Uganda. While officiating at the celebrations to mark the 43rd anniversary of Tarehe Sita at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal City, Gen Olum emphasizes that the peace and stability can be attributed to the strong foundation of the current leadership of the army.