Up-country schools performed well in last year’s PLE exams

Following the release of the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations by the Ministry of Education, celebrations are continuing across the country for the pupils who emerged successful. Among the learners celebrating are the candidates of some of our own staff here at NTV. But for the majority of the headteachers, it was relief that the results of their learners had not been withheld by the exams body UNEB.