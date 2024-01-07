UNRA requires one week to clear Pakwach bridge

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) states that it will take more than the estimated one week to complete the clearance of floating vegetation around Pakwach Bridge in West Nile. This marks the third week, with work still in progress and much of the floating vegetation remaining around the bridge. On December 19, 2023, floating vegetation became lodged around Pakwach Bridge, posing a potential threat of closure. However, Pakwach RDC Paul Eseru assures that everything possible is being done to ensure the work is completed. Pakwach Bridge connects most West Nile districts to the central region and neighboring countries like DR Congo, South Sudan, and the Central Republic.