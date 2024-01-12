UNRA picks contractor to pave Nateete- Nakawuka road

The Uganda National Roads Authority is upgrading Nakawuka road from its current class C gravel road status to Asphalt- paved standard. A contractor has already on the 340 billion shillings project for three years running from 15th December 2023 to 15th December 2026. However, government is still grappling with the challenge of land acquisition and compensation of project-affected areas. Wakiso area leaders met with the minister of works and transport Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala and UNRA officials and agreed to carry on with the project but also go the ground and lobby for land from the project affected areas.