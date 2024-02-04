UNRA gives guidance to road users regarding the chaos at Queen’s Way

Motorists using the Kampala Flyover are calling on UNRA to urgently install traffic lights along the Clock Tower junction. At the moment, the traffic situation constitutes a survival for the fittest for all road users, trying to make their way through the intersection, making it a potential black spot for traffic accidents. However, UNRA maintains that the flyover is still a construction site, which is yet to be completed. They are thus calling for caution for road users as the process of procuring the traffic lights is underway.