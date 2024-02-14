UNODC donates motorcycles for community service monitoring

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has donated 25 motorcycles worth 65,000 euros to support the monitoring, supervision, and compliance of community service orders. Sharon Lesa Nyambe told officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that the promotion of community service sentencing is one way to decongest the prisons, which are already full. The chairperson of the National Community Service Committee, Tadeo Asiimwe, says that the majority of the prisoners are young people who, more often than not, come out of prison as hardened criminals.