UNEB withholds results for 57 P7 candidates in Luwero

The parents and friends of 57 P7 candidates have put their celebrations on hold after the Uganda National Examinations Board withheld their exam results due to reports of possible exam malpractice. The move has affected three schools - Lutembe Umea, Light Primary School, and Hamza Primary School, all in Luwero. District education officials say investigations into the matter are underway.