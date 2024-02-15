UNEB says the UCE failure rate has dropped

The 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education results have been released. UNEB officials say performance in the 2023 examination is significantly better than that of 2022. The failure rate has also dropped by 0.5 per cent. This means that 329,939 of the learners who presented themselves for the 2023 examination can progress to the post UCE level. In 2023, 361,695 candidates , 179,032 males and 182,663 female appeared for the examination compared to 345,695 candidates who wrote the examination in 2022. We do bring you highlights from state house Nakasero..