UN Secretary General António Guterres in Uganda

The United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, is in Uganda for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77+ China summits. Guterres, who arrived yesterday, was received at Entebbe International Airport by the third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Isanga Nakadama, accompanied by the ambassador and permanent representative of Uganda to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare. Guterres is in town for the conclusion of the NAM summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo. However, he will continue with the G-77+ China summit, which opens on Sunday.