UMSC finally sacks its former deputy mufti

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has officially dismissed former First Deputy Mufti Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo. The Council accuses Sheikh Ssemambo of conspiring against the Mufti, contrary to the Council's established constitution. Ssemambo's dismissal follows a joint session meeting of 41 Muslim leaders out of 47, including Islamic scholars in Sharia, who unilaterally reached their agreement. However, Sheikh Ssemambo, who is now on a nationwide tour, was elected by some members of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council General Assembly, following a dispute over a controversial land sale that has threatened the future of many council properties. The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, headed by Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje, is preparing to elect a new first deputy mufti.