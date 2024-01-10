UHRC CHAIRPERSON: Missing persons investigation was thorough

The chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission Mariam Wangadya says they don't have to undertake a repeat inquiry on missing persons. Wangadya told NTV that the Commission did conduct investigations to the best of their ability, the challenges notwithstanding, and dispensed a report. She argues that the Human Rights Committee of Parliament should be tasked to conduct repeat investigations with the view that nothing shall make their findings convincing to the public provided the government is not incriminated.