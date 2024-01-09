Ugandans urged to protect personal data in 2024 privacy campaign

Ugandans have been urged to take an interest in how their personal data is protected from individuals and entities attempting to use it without their consent. According to Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, personal information collected from individuals should only be used for the purpose for which it has been obtained, with any misuse tantamount to a breach of the law. The minister was launching the 2024 Data Privacy campaign meant to sensitize Ugandans on how they can protect their personal data.