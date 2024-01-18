Ugandans in Busia embrace Kenyan tradition of delayed burial

A growing trend is observed among some Ugandans, particularly in Busia border town, who prefer preserving and storing the bodies of their relatives in Kenyan morgues for several days before burial. This practice, rooted in Kenyan culture for decades, involves storing bodies in a morgue when someone dies on a weekday and burying them on weekends. Ugandans adopting this cultural approach advocate for the establishment of modern facilities in Uganda for temporarily storing bodies before burial.