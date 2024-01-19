Ugandan boxers set for title Bouts in GBF and ECAFR matchups

Ugandan boxer Muhammed Ssebyala, also known as Meddie Kabona, is set to face South Sudanese opponent Ahmed Majid in a 10-round middleweight title fight at Club Obligato tomorrow. The two will vie for the Global Boxing Federation belt. Additionally, Ugandan Keny Lukyamusi, 'De Mexico,' will take on Tanzania's Ally Hamis in a 12-round Super Middleweight fight for the East and Central Africa Federation Regional title. The event will feature 14 undercard fights on the day.