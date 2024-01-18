Uganda urges G-77 to accelerate 2030 agenda implementation

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire, has urged G-77 and China countries to prioritize the acceleration of the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development. This call comes as the G-77's meeting of senior officials commenced in Kampala. Member countries have also advocated for reforms in international financial institutions to ensure support for developing countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing challenges such as climate change affecting developing nations.