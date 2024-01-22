Uganda to boost economic cooperation as global summits conclude

The week-long global summits in the capital Kampala have officially concluded, with the Group of 77 and China summit marking the final event. President Museveni announced that Uganda will focus on enhancing economic cooperation among member states during its one-year leadership of the Group. Museveni also emphasized the importance of market integration among member countries, backed by infrastructure development. These announcements were made by President Museveni at the closure of the Group of 77 and China summit at the Muyonyo Commonwealth Resort.