Uganda Taekwondo team gears up for all Africa Games after intensive training

After over two weeks of training at the CSKA Club in Kisugu, the Uganda national taekwondo team is set to enter a residential camp next week in preparation for the All Africa Games scheduled from March 8 to 23 in Accra, Ghana. The team will also receive tips from a South Korean coach ahead of the competition. Players express their readiness for the challenge.