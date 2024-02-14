Uganda sends golf team to Magical Kenya open

Uganda will dispatch a team of nine amateur and two professional golfers to Kenya to participate in this year's Magical Kenya Open, a World Tour event that gets underway on 21st February in Nairobi. Seasoned professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo will compete for the six billion shillings prize money for the third time in a row. The ABSA bank-sponsored golfer was flagged off this morning ahead of the trip, which will see him spend a week in Kenya before the actual start of the competition.