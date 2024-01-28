Uganda's MICE sector gains confidence post NAM and G77+ China Summits

The government has expressed confidence in the country's capacity to grow its Meetings, Incentives, Conference, and Events Sector (MICE) potential as it diversifies its tourism products. Following the successful conclusion of the just-concluded NAM and G77+ China Summits, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities state that its sector has developed the capacity to host significant global meetings. We engaged with the Ministry of Tourism and key experts to explore what it will take to optimally exploit this potential.