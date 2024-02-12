Uganda Meteorological Authority advises farmers on rain outlook

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority says farmers should not be fooled by the current occasional rains, as they will only last until the end of the month. Instead, the authority is urging farmers to use this time to prepare their gardens for the next planting season or plant short-term, quick-maturing crops. The occasional rains, experienced this month, are mostly in the areas around the Lake Victoria basin and the Western parts of the country.