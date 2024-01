Uganda Handball squads prep for IHF trophy zonal qualifiers

The Uganda National Handball under-20 and under-18 teams are currently in camp, gearing up for the IHF Trophy Zonal qualifiers featuring ten countries. The tournament is set to commence on May 12 in Djibouti. The Uganda Handball Federation has announced plans for increased player participation in various competitions this year as they look ahead to the 2028 Olympics.