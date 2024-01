Uganda Cricket Association partners with Lyca mobile

Uganda Cricket Association received a major boost when internet service provider Lyca Mobile joined as a partner. The Association, already looking at a busy year that includes the men’s team qualifying for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, will definitely be optimistic about their program for the year. The event attracted the State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem.