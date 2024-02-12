Uganda can rejoin AGOA trade deal, says US Ambassador

Uganda still holds an opportunity to regain its membership and trade under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) once the country addresses the outstanding issues that led to its removal from the list of countries trading with the United States of America under the arrangement. The US Ambassador to Uganda, William Popp, made this revelation today in Kampala during the launch of the seventh report on the support the USA is providing to Uganda. The report highlights the financial support to Uganda's various sectors, as Walter Mwesigye reports.