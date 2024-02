Uganda AIDS Commission addresses decline in condom use

The Uganda AIDS Commission says condom use in the country has declined due to the absence of the immediate scare of pain and sickness from AIDS. Dr. Daniel Byamukama, the head of HIV prevention, says that the commission is working with private partners to raise awareness on the use of condoms beyond disease prevention. Today is the global commemoration for Condom Day, and Walter Mwesigye has more details in this story...